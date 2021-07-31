TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms

Today: Showers and storms end in our southern counties this morning, giving way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Dew points are around the mid 60s.

Tonight: A cool front slides through the area this evening, aiding in shower and storm development in our northern counties. Severe weather is not expected. Storms ends before midnight, leading to clearing skies overnight. Low temperatures are chilly and in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunshine for all as we close out the weekend. North winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points drop to the 50s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies Sunday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Monday: We start the work week cooler compared to last week. High temperatures only rise to the upper 70s across the much of the area, with maybe a few low 80s further south. North winds are at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies roll in.

This Week: Temperatures are quick to return to normal by midweek, with the next chance of rain coming Thursday.