Simone Biles withdraws from floor exercise finals, will decide on beam later this week

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has pulled out of the Olympics event finals for individual floor exercises at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics announced the news in a tweet Saturday evening. Biles will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether she will compete in the finals for the balance beam event on Tuesday.

Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2021

On Friday, Biles pulled out from the vault and uneven bar event finals, which are scheduled to be held Sunday.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver.

She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American teammate Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.