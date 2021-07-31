Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals 7-31-2021

Schnack's Weather Blog

Rain pushed into our northwestern counties yesterday afternoon and worked its way south through the viewing area until this morning. Eastern Iowa missed out on several inch swaths of rain that fell near and south of Des Moines. Below is a list of rainfall totals:

Waterloo0.04
Dubuque0.03
Cedar RapidsTrace
Iowa CityTrace
 Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.35
 Amana 4.7 W 0.03
 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.02
 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.08
 Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.08
 Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.07
 Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE Trace
 Center Point 4.0 SSE Trace
 Central City 6.7 W 0.03
 Coralville 0.8 NNE 0.02
 Coralville 1.3 SE 0.03
 Decorah 4.9SE 0.05
 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.02
 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.05
 Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.03
 Dysart 3.1 N 0.02
 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.06
 Fairfax 4.0 NW Trace
 Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.14
 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.07
 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.01
 Monona 9.8 N 0.04
 Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.04
 New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.16
 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.16
 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.01
 Oelwein 0.3 E 0.15
 Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.23
 Postville 5.5 NE 0.05
 Waterloo 6.7 ETrace
 Wellman 4.0 E 0.19
Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

