Rainfall Totals 7-31-2021

Rain pushed into our northwestern counties yesterday afternoon and worked its way south through the viewing area until this morning. Eastern Iowa missed out on several inch swaths of rain that fell near and south of Des Moines. Below is a list of rainfall totals:

Waterloo 0.04 Dubuque 0.03 Cedar Rapids Trace Iowa City Trace Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.35 Amana 4.7 W 0.03 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.02 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.08 Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.08 Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.07 Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE Trace Center Point 4.0 SSE Trace Central City 6.7 W 0.03 Coralville 0.8 NNE 0.02 Coralville 1.3 SE 0.03 Decorah 4.9SE 0.05 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.02 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.05 Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.03 Dysart 3.1 N 0.02 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.06 Fairfax 4.0 NW Trace Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.14 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.07 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.01 Monona 9.8 N 0.04 Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.04 New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.16 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.16 North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.01 Oelwein 0.3 E 0.15 Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.23 Postville 5.5 NE 0.05 Waterloo 6.7 E Trace Wellman 4.0 E 0.19