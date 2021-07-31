Rainfall Totals 7-31-2021

Rainfall Totals 7-31-2021New
Rain pushed into our northwestern counties yesterday afternoon and worked its way south through the viewing area until this morning. Eastern Iowa missed out on several inch swaths of rain that fell near and south of Des Moines. Below is a list of rainfall totals:
|Waterloo
|0.04
|Dubuque
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids
|Trace
|Iowa City
|Trace
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.35
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.03
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.08
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.08
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.07
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|Trace
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|Trace
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.03
|Coralville 0.8 NNE
|0.02
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.03
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.05
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.02
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.05
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.03
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.02
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.06
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|Trace
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.14
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.07
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.01
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.04
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.04
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.16
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.16
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.01
|Oelwein 0.3 E
|0.15
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.23
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.05
|Waterloo 6.7 E
|Trace
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.19