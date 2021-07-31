Police make arrests following shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids police arrested three people Saturday afternoon after being called to a residence in the 1900 block of Bever Avenue Southeast. They were called after receiving a report regarding a disturbance involving a firearm between two men.

The incident occurred at 1:44 p.m., where upon arrival, authorities found three victims with gunshot wounds. Darius Lamel Howard-Brandon, 27, Jeremy Dell Hepker, 25, and a 25-year old woman. All three wounds are non-life threatening. All three were taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital to receive treatment

Following an investigation, officers arrested three people on the following charges.

Lamar Lamont Brandon: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Going Armed with Intent, and Intimidation with a Weapon.

Darius Howard-Brandon: Going Armed with Intent.

Jeremy Hepker: Going Armed with Intent and Intimidation with a Weapon.

All three suspects arrested were transported to the Linn County Correctional Center

The incident remains under investigation.