One person shot in early morning gunfight in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- One person was shot multiple times during a gun battle in Cedar Rapids early Saturday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police responded to reports of gunshots in the 700 block of G Avenue Northwest at 4:42 a.m.

Witnesses told police two people who knew one another were shooting at each other. One of the people, a 39-year old man, was shot multiple times. He was taken in a private SUV to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment before police arrived.

According to police, the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police are still investigating the shooting.