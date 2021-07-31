One person dead following car accident in Linn County

LISBON, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead after their car struck a semi-tractor Saturday morning.

Linn County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene south of Light Road on Highway One, at 9:55 a.m. Upon arriving, they learned that a Toyota Camry had been driving southbound, before crossing the center line and hitting a semi-tractor trailer traveling northbound head on.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene in the west ditch of the highway. The driver and passenger of the semi-tractor were not injured, as their Freightliner semi came to rest along the east ditch of the highway. There weren't any other passengers in the Camry.

Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Mt. Vernon Lisbon Police Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Mt Vernon Ambulance service all assisted at the scene.

The identity of the Camry driver has not been released at this time, as the accident remains under investigation.