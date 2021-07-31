Marion walks off with 3A title with 7-6 win over Wahlert

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Freshman Myles Davis smacked a walk-off, sacrifice fly to right as Marion toppled Dubuque Wahlert 7-6 to capture the first baseball state championship in program history. The win ended a drought for 37-year Indians' head coach Steve Fish.

The walk-off came moments after Wahlert erased a 4-run lead over the final two innings. Derek Tauber's infield hit scored Landon Stoll to tie it with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Marion responded in the bottom half, moving speedy Gage Franck to third base. The senior scored on Davis' sac fly, just sliding under the Wahlert tag for the walk-off win. A win he said was for their long-time coach.

"e's a great guy and we just wanted to get it done for him this year," said Franck, "We had been here the last two years, got beat in the semis last time, and we just wanted to finish the job."

"I'm just so proud, what a magical season. I'm so happy," added Fish, "When we walked out of principal, and I said this yesterday, these guys said we're coming back to win a state championship."