We get so bogged down with day to day life, that we only think about the life around us on the ground. Have you ever thought about what's above us, like way above us? There are five layers of the atmosphere, so let's explore each one!

We live in the troposphere and that's where weather happens. It extends from the surface of the Earth to about 7 miles up. The 7 mile cap is an average since colder locations like the poles have a smaller tropospheric layer, compared to around 12 miles for the tropics. Colder air is more dense and doesn't want to expand, so that's why the layer is much more compact over polar regions. Temperature and pressure decrease as you go higher up in this layer. Pressure continues to decrease as you go up through all of the layers.

Above the troposphere, you can find the stratosphere. It ranges from about 7 to 31 miles above the Earth's surface. Temperature increases with height in this layer, due to the entrapment of ozone from the sun's harmful UV rays. It's like a shield that protects us! Even though temperatures increase with height, it's still relatively cold. Temperatures range from -60 degrees Fahrenheit to 5 degrees Fahrenheit at the top of the stratosphere. With an increase in temperature with height, an inversion is created making the layer stable. That means no thunderstorms or convection takes place. Commercial aircraft tries to fly in the stratosphere whenever possible to avoid turbulence found in the troposphere.

Next, you have the mesosphere that extends from 31 miles above to about 50 miles high. By United States standards, you are considered an astronaut if you make it to this layer. The average temperature can be about -120 degrees Fahrenheit and is one of the coldest places on or surrounding Earth. Meteors generally burn up here, since gasses are thick enough to slow them down. It's also the highest elevation a cloud can form. The mesosphere is considered the middle atmosphere.

The thermosphere exists around 50 to 440 miles above the Earth's surface. This is the upper atmosphere and temperatures increase with height as you go up. This is due to ultraviolet and x-ray radiation from the sun being absorbed by the molecules in this layer. Temperatures range from -184 degrees Fahrenheit at the bottom to 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit at the top. Although the temperatures at the top are dangerously high, it would feel cold to us since the atmosphere is so thin and there aren't enough molecules to heat up the air efficiently.

The Karman Line exists in the thermosphere and is a imaginary boundary that separates the atmosphere from space.

The final layer is the exosphere, where the Earth's atmosphere gradually gives way to space. It extends from 440 miles above the Earth's surface to 6,200 miles. Molecules that we typically breathe escape into space and can travel hundreds of miles without colliding into each other. Satellites orbit in this layer.