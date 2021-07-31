Skip to Content

I-40 bridge linking Arkansas, Tennessee re-opened

10:14 pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday night reopened the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that had been closed ever since a crack was discovered in the span in May. The Hernando DeSoto Bridge reopened to the public for eastbound traffic on Saturday. The I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams critical for the bridge’s structural integrity. I-40 runs from North Carolina to California. Manufacturers and shippers rely on the interstate to move products and materials across the river.

Associated Press

