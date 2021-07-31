Golden dash: Dressel claims 4th Olympic victory in 50 free

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has won his fourth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in the 50-meter freestyle. The winning time was 21.07. Dressel has one more shot at a gold in the 4×100 medley relay, an event the United States has never lost at the Olympics. That race is the capper to nine days of swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Dressel hopes to join Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi and East Germany’s Kristin Otto as the only swimmers to win five golds at a single Olympics.