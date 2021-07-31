Former Hawkeye applauds university for honoring Duke Slater

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The University of Iowa is honoring one of its trailblazing athletes in a big way this season. The field at Kinnick Stadium will now be called "Duke Slater Field", in memory of the university's first Black All-American athlete.

"It's really important to highlight the accomplishments he had...facing insurmountable odds," Quinn Early said, a former wide receiver at Iowa who played 12 seasons in the NFL.

Sixty-five years before Early dawned the black and gold, Slater was one of the first African-American athletes at Iowa.

Slater was a two-sport athlete, playing football and also on the track and field team. He was a star on the football field, garnering All Big-Ten honors three times and becoming an All-American his senior season. He became the first Black lineman in NFL history.

While people loved him on the field, he was treated as a second-class citizen around town for his skin color.

"People cheering for Duke Slater, and he was this amazing football player. But when he was off the field, he couldn't drink at the same water fountain," Early said.

More: Hawkeye Legends, Slater and Karras named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Early learned about Slater and Iowa's first Black athlete Frank Kinney Holbrook while making "The Shoulders of Giants"; the first episode of a docuseries Early is making about African-American athletes.

The episode is named for a quote from Isaac Newton:

"If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants." Isaac Newton, 1675

Early believes Slater was one of these giants and says he paved the way for other athletes, like him, to play at Iowa.

"They (Slater and Holbrook) opened the door for me to go there and be successful, to be around the other students as equals," Early said.

Slater got his law degree during the NFL offseason in 1928 and went on to become the first African-American member of the Chicago Superior Court.