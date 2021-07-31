Dressel and Ledecky bring home more hardware

TOKYO (KWWL) - Caeleb Dressel has won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.

Caeleb Dressel finished the men's 100-meter butterfly in 49.45 seconds. This not only gave him his third gold medal, but broke a world record.

Dressel held the previous world record at 49.50 seconds, which he set back in 2019.

Katie Ledecky also closed out her Olympics with another gold medal in the 800 freestyle.

Ledecky ended this Olympics with two gold medals, as well as two silver medals. She has won the 800 freestyle for three consecutive Olympics.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this story.