Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

SEATTLE (AP) — A shortage of ammunition in the U.S. is having an impact on Americans from all walks of life.

Law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters are all feeling the impact as gun sales continue to rise in the US. Experts worry that a shortage of ammunition will result in gun owners not being able to practice as much to use their weapon properly and safely.

Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves across the country are empty. The ammunition shortage has caused some law enforcement officers to cut back on firearms training while a record number of people are buying guns for the first time, and prices for ammo continue to rise.