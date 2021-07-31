19 bodies reburied amid protests in search for Tulsa victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The bodies of 19 people exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery during a search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims have been reburied while protesters objected outside the cemetery. The remains were exhumed in June during a search for mass graves of potential victims of the 1921 massacre. City spokesperson Michelle Brooks said Friday’s reburial was required as part of the plan that allowed them to be removed. Several of the approximately two dozen protesters said they are descendants of massacre victims and should have been allowed to attend the ceremony that was closed to the public. Investigators have not confirmed any of the remains were massacre victims.