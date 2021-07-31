11th Annual Solidarity Ride raises funds for veterans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Labor Union workers, friends and family gathered at Harley Davidson in Cedar Rapids, to raise money for the Eastern Iowa Honor Flights.

On July 31st over 100 motorcyclists registered to ride across eastern Iowa, with stops in Williamsburg, Center Point, Norway and then returning home.

In the last six years, the ride has raised more than $83,000 for charities of their choice. For the last four years, that charity has been the Eastern Iowa Honor Flights.

Local 125 Union business manager Mike Sadler is proud of their contributions.

"I appreciate the veterans and all they've done for us, and the honor flights flies them out to see the sights, and that's really special," he said.

Sadler sees the ride as a way to help and bring the community together.

"It's kind of grown into its own living breathing thing, its an amazing day and an amazing ride, people coming together and supporting a good cause," he said.

The ride ended at Jimmy Z's bar and grill, where a raffle and poker run was held to raise even more money for their cause.