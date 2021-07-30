Women’s soccer trailblazer honored by English museum

LONDON (AP) — Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. The display is part of an effort to mark the 100th anniversary of the Football Association’s decision to ban women from playing matches at the stadiums of Football League clubs because the game was considered “unsuitable for females.” The ruling wasn’t lifted until 1971. Women’s soccer in England dates to the 1890s, but it ballooned in popularity during World War I when women flooded into munitions factories as men were called up to fight.