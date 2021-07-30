Wildfires cause unhealthy air across Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Smoke from the wildfires in the western United States and Canada moved into Iowa Friday, creating unhealthy air quality through the state. You may have felt it when you woke up this morning.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state of Iowa.

"The plumes from those fires get up pretty high, and then they move and then depending on the air quality conditions, they can mix down to the ground," Sean Fitzsimmons from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. "The plume is moving pretty rapidly."

Click here for the latest air quality index map.

On Friday, Fitzsimmons said unhealthy air conditions were reported across most of the state.

"Every regulatory monitor that we have in the state has seen code orange since this plume came through," he said. "Things are changing rapidly, and it's a big spike of pollution."

Code orange means sensitive groups such as those with respiratory issues, older adults, and young children should limit their time outside.

As of Friday afternoon, conditions were improving, and the haze in most areas was clearing. The risk level was down to moderate.

"There are individuals in the population that are extremely sensitive to smoke and those people need to be careful," Fitzsimmons said. "Asthmatic and children, the groups that are affected at the higher levels, the code, orange levels, we're not seeing those today."

Fitzsimmons said widespread air quality issues from wildfires are not common in Iowa but have happened before.

The DNR said air quality had already improved in Eastern Iowa from where it was this morning. The haze and unhealthy air is pushing out of the state almost as quickly as it came in. Fitzsimmons said the smoke is moving out to the north and west.