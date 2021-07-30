Waverly Pool closes doors August 5th

Waverly, Iowa (KWWL) -- The summer pool season is ending early for Waverly, as the city announced on Facebook it would close the season August 5th.

The pool will be open regular hours 1-7 pm on Saturday, July 31st and closed on Sunday, August 1.

Monday through Thursday the pool will be open on limited hours, 1-5, until it's closing Thursday night. It will also have limited capacity, due to a short lifeguard staff on hand.

In the Facebook post the city thanked the pool goers for their patience and understanding in the unusually understaffed summer.

In an earlier interview, Director of Leisure Services Garrett Riordan had mentioned he was expecting an early close if their staffing problem persisted.

"Once we hit that first week of August, we are going to lose guards to sports, sports camps, a lot of them go back to college, they're able to move back in August 1st, so we just have to take it as it comes," he said.

You can read that story here.