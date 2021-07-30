Waterloo Regional Airport hopes flight times return to pre-covid schedule

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo Regional Airport is welcoming an increase in travelers and hopes changes to flight times happen sooner rather than later.

The airport took a step back during the pandemic, only offering one flight to and from Chicago for a few months, but now two flights each way are back. However, the times in which each flight takes off and lands at ALO is not the same as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"We're hoping we can get back to that pre-COVID level of travel," Waterloo Regional Airport Director Keith Kaspari said.

More people might be walking through the airport, but it's still not as many as in the past. In 2019 there were 22,000 travelers out of the Waterloo airport. In 2020, there were just over 7,000.

According to Kaspari, there is a load of less than 50% on the morning arrival flight, but a 90% load on the morning departure. The afternoon flight is about an 85% load for the arrival and "not a great departure" for the evening.

"If we had a more balanced flight schedule we'd see a more equitable look at loads coming in and leaving Waterloo," Kaspari said.

Right now, the Waterloo Regional Airport has an arrival flight at around 9 a.m. and a departing one at around 9:30 a.m. Then there's a nine-hour stretch when the airport doesn't see another plane take off or land.

"And that is why we're trying to close, that gap," Kaspari said.

The new flight times would have departures coming in at around 6:20 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. with arrivals coming in just after noon and around 9:45 p.m.

Some frequent fliers say they've gotten used to the pandemic schedule of flights, remembering what issues the old ones used to bring.

"For me personally yeah it works out. Kind of the easier flight times," Waterloo resident Ethan Mangrich said, "Most of the time when I left Waterloo at 6 a.m. I just end up with a four-hour layover at O'Hare. This way I end up with an hour and a half to two hours."

However, Kaspari hopes for a more spaced-out schedule so travelers coming in and out of Waterloo have more options, and the airport stays busy throughout the day.

"It'll provide more connections via more travel banks out of Chicago O'Hare International Airport for the benefit of our passengers to get to their final destinations," he said.

Kaspari hopes American Airlines can make the changes by the fall before the holiday travel surge around Thanksgiving and Christmas.