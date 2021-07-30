UnityPoint launches tool to connect people with local social service organizations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - UnityPoint Health wants to extend its care outside of the clinical hospital setting and has launched a new tool to help people find social service resources.

The "Together We Care" tool is a website where people needing almost any type of assistance can find it. All the services listed on the website are either free or low-cost services.

Housing, food, mental health, and job assistance are some of the many resources that can be found on the site.

“Social determinants can affect how a person takes care of themselves and we care about our communities. We wanted to be able to connect the people within our communities to the needed resources to take care of themselves and their families," UnityPoint Health - Waterloo Regional Director of Care Management Lisa Solberg said.

People seeking services near them simply need to:

Go to togetherwecare.unitypoint.org Type in the zipcode of where they are seeking services Choose the category of assistance needed

A list and map of social service organizations in the area will appear with how to get in contact with them.

According to Solberg, anyone, anywhere can use this tool.

"We don't just take care of the patients within the hospital setting, but we want to also take care of our community as well," she said.

UnityPoint Health providers also use this tool to make quick referrals to those receiving treatment.

"Together We Care" is powered by Aunt Bertha, an organization with which UnityPoint Health decided to partner with to offer the service.