TV show ‘Johnson’ takes glimpse into Black male perspective

12:06 pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new television series “Johnson” is being viewed as the male version of “Sex in the City” and “Insecure.” The project co-executive produced by Cedric the Entertainer revolves around four lifelong friends, all sharing the same last name but not related. Series creator Deji LaRay says a lack of TV shows detailing the Black male’s perspective compelled him to create the project with retired NFL running back-turned-actor Thomas Q. Jones. The lead characters make decisions that revolve around friendships, love and heartbreak. The series premieres Sunday on Bounce TV.

Associated Press

