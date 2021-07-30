TRACKING: Lower humidity this weekend

The Air Quality Alert has expired as of 4 PM Friday for eastern Iowa. There is no alert currently in effect for eastern Iowa.



Tonight: Scattered showers and isolated storms. No severe weather is expected. The wind is light with lows dropping to near 60.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine most of the day with a small chance of a shower/storm. Most places are likely to be dry. Highs are near 80 and the humidity a little high with dew points in the mid-60s ahead of the cold front. The front moves south across the state and the wind direction will switch from the SW to the NW at 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: The sky is mostly clear and comfortable. The humidity is a little lower with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: This will feel like a really nice day. The humidity level is low, the sun will be shining (might still be hazy sunshine), and highs only warm to near 80. The wind is from the north at 10-15 mph.