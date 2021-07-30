TRACKING: Air quality issues; cooler temps and some rain

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the state of Iowa through 4 PM today. People with certain lung and heart diseases, the elderly, and young children should avoid outdoor exposure.

Today: Thick smoke and haze will remain a problem today leading to air quality issues across the area. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon showers. It will be much cooler today with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Humidity will be lower with an east southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly for areas south of Highway 20. Skies will be partly cloudy in the north and mostly cloudy south. Lows look to dip to the low and mid 60s with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Rain clears out early in the morning for our southern counties with partly cloudy skies emerging. As a cold front approaches, more afternoon showers and storms are possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s with a variable wind at 5 to 10 mph. Haze may continue, leading to air quality issues.

Sunday: Sunday looks to be great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s thanks to a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Next Week: The week is shaping up to be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures look to be near or slightly below normal through the middle of the week before warming to the 90s by the end of the week.