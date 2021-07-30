TRACKING: Air Quality Alert and isolated rain chances

AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect until 4 p.m. for all of Iowa. This is from wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. The worst of the air quality will be in the western part of the state.

Today: Chance of isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s, with some locations getting to 80°. There will be an east/southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: There’s another chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially south of Highway 20. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday: Hazy with a partly cloudy sky and the chance for isolated showers and storms. Most of the day will be dry. The cold front tracking in after 6 p.m. will provide a few storms. No severe weather is expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hazy with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.