Police arrest woman after finding 2 dead children inside car

BALTIMORE (AP) — Investigators in Maryland’s Baltimore County have arrested a 33-year-old woman after pulling over her car and finding the bodies of two young children inside. Police said they were siblings, the niece and nephew of Nicole Johnson. A police statement Friday identifies them as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil. Nicole Johnson faces multiple charges including first degree child abuse resulting in the deaths of children under the age of 13. Police say it will take time to determine the exact circumstances that led to the deaths. Baltimore county leaders are calling the crime “atrocious,” “horrific” and “heartbreaking.”