Olympic first: Men, women to swim together in the same race

TOKYO (AP) — It’s going to get awfully chaotic in the pool in Tokyo. The 4×100-meter mixed medley relay makes its Olympic debut. Two men and two women per country swim the backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. The teams get to decide who swims each stroke, so a woman from one team and a man from the other could be doing the butterfly, say, at the same time. Led by a blistering breaststroke leg from Adam Peaty, Britain topped the qualifying with an Olympic-record time. The United States advanced in second, followed by China and Australia. The final is Saturday morning.