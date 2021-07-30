Oklahoma GOP criticized for anti-Semitic Facebook post

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Republican Party is facing fierce criticism for a Facebook post likening vaccine mandates to the persecution of Jewish people in Nazi Germany. The post Friday on the party’s official Facebook page urged people to call the lieutenant governor and ask him to call a special session to prohibit employers from imposing vaccine mandates on their employees. It featured a picture of a yellow Star of David with the word “unvaccinated” on it. The Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, Roberta Clark, called the post “highly inappropriate” and urged party officials to apologize. John Bennett, the party’s new chairman, didn’t immediately respond to a phone message left at the party’s headquarters seeking comment.