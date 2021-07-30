Karissa Schweizer, Iowa native, qualifies for 5000-meter final in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (WHO13) -- An Urbandale native made her Olympic debut Friday in the 5000-meter race and qualified to run in the finals and compete for a spot on the podium.

Karissa Schweizer, 25, ran in the first heat of the qualifying rounds around 5:00 a.m. Iowa time but had to wait until the second heat was complete to learn whether she would move on.

Schweizer finished 7th in her heat with a time of 14:51.34. The top five athletes from each heat automatically move on to the finals along with the athletes with the next five fastest times. The first heat was so fast that even though Schweizer finished 7th, she was still faster than any of the athletes in the second heat.

She now moves on to contest for a medal in the finals on Monday. She’ll race around 7:40 a.m. Iowa time.

The Dowling Catholic grad is hoping to bring home the nation’s first medal in this race.

Read the full original story on who13.com.