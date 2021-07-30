International court drops Simone Gbagbo arrest warrant

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has withdrawn its arrest warrant for the wife of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo. The decision follows her husband’s acquittal on charges of involvement in deadly violence that erupted following his country’s disputed 2010 presidential election. Simone Gbagbo had faced similar charges under an arrest warrant issued by the global war crimes court in 2012. Her husband was acquitted in 2019, midway through his trial at the ICC, of responsibility for crimes including murder, rape and persecution during post-election violence in Ivory Coast. Judges said prosecutors failed to prove their case. Appeals judges at the global court upheld the acquittal in March.