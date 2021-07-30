Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Pearl Harbor Iowa veteran

ELMA, Iowa (KWWL) — Gov. Reynolds has ordered flags at half-staff on July 31st, 2021 to honor 21-year-old John M. Mulick, a fallen US Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class killed at Pearl Harbor during the second World War. Mulick is coming home to Elma, Iowa to be buried with full military honors after nearly 80 years.

Mulick was assigned to the USS Oklahoma while at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. The Oklahoma was capsized due to multiple torpedo strikes on December 7th, 1941.

The burial will be held on Saturday, July 31st, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Elma, IA.