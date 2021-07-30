EMT wounded by gunman in Arizona shooting rampage dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 20-year-old emergency medical technician critically wounded in a shooting rampage in Tucson, Arizona, last week has died. American Medical Response announced the death Friday of Jacob Dindinger. Dindinger had been hospitalized since being shot in an ambulance near the scene of a house fire. Police say the gunman also fatally shot a neighbor trying to douse the flames. He was then shot by police and died three days later. The gunman’s girlfriend was later found dead in the house. Dindinger’s co-worker was also wounded. Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Saturday in Dindinger’s honor.