Earthquake shakes Peru’s north Pacific coast

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken the north Pacific coast of Peru, sending people fleeing their homes and damaging a centuries old church. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake happened at 12:10 p.m. local time Friday, with an epicenter about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of the city of Sullana. It was also felt in southern Ecuador. The earthquake caused many citizens of Sullana to leave their homes. Footage from local TV stations showed that part of the cornice on the façade of Piura’s cathedral, built in the 16th century, fell off. Earthquakes are frequent in Peru.