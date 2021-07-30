Dubuque Wahlert graduate recaps her journey to 2021 Olympic Trials

SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL) - Sherill, Iowa native, Maddy Nilles, showcased her ability on the Women's Track and Field team at North Dakota State University for the last six years.

Nilles received her sixth year of eligibility as a Bison due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I got some of the master's program paid for and continued to do track and field and it all just worked out magically," Nilles said.

Nilles would qualify for the NCAA championships and Olympic Trials in the Women's Hammer Throw. After wrapping up the NCAA championships, Nilles would have two weeks to focus on the Olympic Trials. The six-year veteran would not qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games but gained insight for improvement.

"You get to compete with the best in the country," Nilles said. "You get to compete with the greatest hammer throwers, the pressure was on them and I was just there to have fun."

Nilles would compete alongside the U.S. record holder in the hammer throw, Deanna Price. Nilles recalls getting to speak to Price one-on-one.

"She said to me, "Are you excited?" I said, yeah I'm just going to have some fun!" Nilles said. "Her response was, "That's the way to go!" That was right before she threw 78 meters in the qualifying round. She threw one throw in the qualifying round."

Nilles plans to continue to compete professionally after being a Bison, and coach in Lincoln, Nebraska.

"It's an end of a chapter but not the end of an era," Nilles said. "I still got time left to compete but it's definitely been a big chapter of my life, six years is a long time."

Nilles' boyfriend, Payton Otterdahl will be competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games for the Shot Put starting, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.