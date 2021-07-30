Death toll in wildfires that hit southern Turkey rises to 4

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish fire crews are continuing to fight blazes in southern Turkey that burned down homes and forced evacuations while the death toll in the wildfires rose to four. The forestry minister said Friday firefighters were still tacking wildfires in 20 locations. More than 50 other blazes that have broken out since Wednesday amid strong winds and scorching heat were extinguished. The minister said they were making progress but insisted it was too soon to say the current fires were under control. The worst fires were in the Manavgat region where three people died. A volunteer taking drinking water to firefighters perished in another fire late Thursday. That raises the death toll to four.