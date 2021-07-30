Communist-era judge wanted by Poland dies in Sweden at 91

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Communist-era judge Stefan Michnik, whose extradition Poland had sought over death sentences he handed down in early 1950s, has died in Sweden at 91. Sweden twice refused to extradite him, saying the statute of limitations had ran on the death and prison verdicts that his panels had handed to Poland’s freedom and anti-communist fighters after World War II. Michnik was the half-brother of Poland’s renowned anti-communist dissident Adam Michnik, who is editor-in-chief of the major liberal daily Gazeta Wyborcza.