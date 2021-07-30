Brazil scrambles to shield homeless people from biting cold

SAO PAULO (AP) — A fierce cold snap is bearing down on homeless people in Brazil, and authorities, activists and religious leaders are doing what they can to keep them warm and limit suffering on the streets. Temperatures in some areas of southern Brazil have dropped below freezing, and dozens of cities received snow and freezing rain. That’s especially worrisome this year after the pandemic exacerbated homelessness by punishing Brazil’s job market, particularly since the federal government diminished welfare outlay that was a lifeline in 2020.