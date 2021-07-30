Black Hawk County moves back into ‘high’ risk for COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Thursday, Black Hawk County moved back into a 'High' risk status for COVID-19 and the county health department is encouraging continued mitigation efforts.

Black Hawk County Public Health is asking for everyone to wear masks indoors, regardless of if they've been vaccinated. The CDC issues similar guidance this week, citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.

Black Hawk County Public Health is also asking that residents encourage others to get the vaccine if they haven't yet. As the risk level in the county increases to 'High,' the health department reports that the 14-day positivity rate is 10.5 percent. There were 35 new positive cases in the county Friday and 34 new cases on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, July 28, COVID-19 cases in Iowa increased by 54 percent since the previous Wednesday. There were 1,395 new cases reported for the week of July 21, and on July 28, there were 2,158 new cases.

"COVID-19 is not going anywhere without increased vaccination in our community," Director of the Black Hawk County Health Department Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said in a press release. "We need to take this seriously. No one wants to return to the isolation we experienced last year. We encourage residents to wear a mask when in public indoor settings, continue hand washing and social distancing, and please take advantage of vaccine opportunities in the community."

The health department says that as of Monday, almost 60 percent of Black Hawk County residents over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

