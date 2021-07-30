Biden unveils picks for key religious freedom roles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday announced his picks for four key religious freedom roles. They including Khzir Khan, the Muslim-American father of a slain U.S. soldier who became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump throughout both of his campaigns. Biden’s nominations include Rashad Hussain, who would be the first Muslim American to serve as the U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom. He’s nominating Deborah Lipstadt to be the special envoy to monitor and combat anti-semitism, a position that’s part of the State Department’s Office of Religion and Global Affairs.