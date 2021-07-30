15th Iowa Irish Fest ready for triumphant in-person return August 6,7,8

The 15th annual Iowa Irish Fest https://iowairishfest.com/ returns in-person August 6, 7 & 8 to downtown Waterloo.

COVID forced Iowa Irish Fest to a virtual presence last year, during the pandemic.

So, tickets from the 2020 Iowa Irish Fest will be honored next week.

2021 Tickets are on sale here: https://iowairishfest.com/tickets-info/

Volunteers are needed to help the festival go smoothly. Go to this link to find out how you can become a volunteer, which gets you in free with a shirt and drink tokens. https://iowairishfest1.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/

Iowa Irish Fest Director, Chad Shipman, Beer Tent Director, Patrick Moran, and Heroes Chair, Kelly Sullivan, talk about the return to an in-person Iowa Irish Fest on this weeks edition of The Steele Report