VGM gives financial support to Waterloo Accessible Park project

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - VGM Group and its employee owners have announced a $10,000 donation to the Waterloo Accessible Park project.

VGM was a RAGBRAI Waterloo Overnight sponsor and made the announcement Wednesday night on the main stage during the celebration. On top of the initial $10,000 donation, VGM also announced 5-percent of RAGBRAI Waterloo proceeds will be contributed to the project.

The Waterloo Accessible Park will be an inclusive playground designed for children of all abilities. The planned development is on Magnolia Parkway in Waterloo at the site of former Edison Elementary School.

“At VGM we believe in making a difference in our community. We like to get involved with projects that help make our hometown an even better place to live and work. We are especially proud as RAGBRAI sponsors to help direct part of the profits to this exciting new project for Waterloo,” said VGM's Christa Miehe.

VGM CEO, Mike Mallaro, spoke about one of VGM's primary customers, home medical equipment providers, and how their work will serve the needs of those who will eventually use the Waterloo Accessible Park.

"These providers across the country serve disabled patients by supplying life-changing medical equipment like wheelchairs, walkers, ramps and stairlifts...VGM employees work every day to serve patients using this kind of equipment and we’re thrilled to be part of this exciting new project," said Mallaro.