UNI & Dan Deery Toyota host sendoff for Tokyo Paralympians

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - UNI and Dan Deery Toyota made a memorable sendoff for UNI's two Paralympians, Jessica Heims and Erin Kerkhoff.

Jessica Heims and UNI Track and Field teammate, Erin Kerkhoff will represent Team USA at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

Heims, the US Record holder in the f64 Discus, is currently ranked second in the world in her event. She claimed the top spot at last months' US Team Trials in Minneapolis. Tokyo will be Heims' second Paralympic Games after making the trip to Rio four years ago.



Kerkhoff finished second at the trials in both the T13 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash and is ranked top-10 in the world in both events.

"I've looked forward to this for five years now," Heims said. "Finally having the games this year and being so close to it it's kind of pinch-inducing."

Kerkhoff couldn't be at the sendoff, but Heims is happy to have her in Tokyo.

"I just love that she can be there for her first time, and knowing that I can experience that with her," Heims said. "It just warms my heart, I want the best for her, and being able to be there with her even though our friends and family can't be there means so much."

Heims plans to compete professionally after college and says the Paralympic Games is a perfect ending to a collegiate career.

"I am so unbelievably excited to go to Tokyo and represent Team USA. I can’t wait to be surrounded by the Olympic atmosphere, experience the culture, and most importantly to compete! I leave August 20th and I start competing August 31st. I will be running the open 100m dash and open 400m dash. The 100 prelims and the final are both on August 31st. The 400 prelims are on September 2nd and hopefully I will be competing in the final on September 4th. I will be staying for the closing ceremony on September 6th. I want to thank UNI and Toyota for this send-off. I really wish I could be there tonight to celebrate with everyone. I am so proud to represent UNI and Team USA! Erin Kerkhoff, Team USA Paralympian, UNI Track and Field

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo will be seen on KWWL starting Aug. 24, 2021.