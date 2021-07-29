TRACKING: Warm and humid today; cooler weekend

Dangerous heat and humidity is expected today in the south. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Washington, and Keokuk County through 8 PM. Stay cool and hydrated. RAGBRAI riders should get off to an early start, drink lots of water, and take breaks in the shade due to high humidity.

Today: A cold front is coming through early this morning bringing a bit of rain/storms, especially east. Much of these should be out of the area by the morning commute. Skies will become mostly sunny today as thick haze remains. High dew points lag behind the front and will give us extremely humid conditions this morning but a gradual drop in humidity is expected with a north breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will be in the mid 80s north to low 90s south with indices will reach to around 100 in the south.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows dipping to the low and mid 60s. We will have an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: There looks to be more clouds than sunshine with a chance for some afternoon showers. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Humidity will be lower.

Saturday: There will be a chance for showers and storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunday looks to be great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next Week: The week is shaping up to be mostly dry besides a chance for rain Thursday/Friday. Temperatures look to be near normal through the middle of the week before warming to the 90s by the end of the week.