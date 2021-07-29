TRACKING: Smoke and lower humidity

Air Quality Alert is in effect until Friday afternoon. You might be able to smell the smoke in the air. This smoke is from wildfires in the western US and southern Canada.



Tonight: Smoky sky this evening and through the night. The sky is mostly clear and cooler with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Clouds and hazy conditions from smoke most of the day. During the afternoon there is a small chance for a shower or storm. Temperatures are cooler as they top out near 80. The wind is light from the southeast.

Friday Night: The small chance of a shower/storm continues. Most places are dry and those that do get any rain it will be light. Temperatures drop into the low 60s by morning.

Saturday: A front moving south might set off an isolated shower or storm otherwise it is a hazy sunshine. Highs are in the low 80s. Sunday: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. The humidity level is nice and low with dew points in the upper 50s.



