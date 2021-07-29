TRACKING: Cooler temperatures this weekend

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk and Washington counties until 8 p.m. Heat Index values between 95° and 105° will be possible.

This Afternoon: The sky becomes mostly sunny and it will be hazy from the wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. High temperatures will range from the lower to middle 80s north, to low 90s south as a cold front continues to move south. This will usher in drier air by tonight. The wind will be north 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s with an east wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and hazy. There is a chance for a few showers later in the afternoon and evening. There will be an east wind 5-10 mph with temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80°. Dew points will be in the lower 60s so it will be a lot more comfortable.

Saturday: There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as another cold front pushes in. Severe weather risk is low.