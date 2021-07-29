Teachers, students prepare for new school year amid delta variant

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa teachers have two chief worries when they return to the classroom this fall: the delta variant and unvaccinated students.

As the variant continues to spread across the country, Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek said educators are worried about what could happen if students, teachers, and staff members do not all wear masks.

"With the increase in the variant that's occurring, we are very concerned that because our students that are 12 or younger aren't vaccinated yet that they may be susceptible to the new virus strain," Beranek said. "We are putting children in a crowded environment in our schools that have a higher potential now with the new variant to contract the virus."

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged vaccinated Americans to return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Most of Eastern Iowa is experiencing moderate transmission of COVID-19. Several counties, including Buchanan, Butler, Black Hawk, and Bremer, are experiencing high spread.

"Individuals who are vaccinated and who've been exposed to the Delta variant can be asymptomatic and spread the virus," Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Naffisa Cisse-Egbuonye said. "It is really to, to create that protection so that people can also be encouraged to get vaccinated because this is very serious."

Scientists reversing course on some masking guidelines, citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. Changing guidelines have been common throughout the pandemic as scientists continue to learn more about the virus and how it spreads.

"This is still a new virus and we're still constantly learning about this virus," Clinical Services Supervisor for Linn County Public Health Heather Meador said. "When we're having a lot of transmission in a community, it's a layered approach. It is vaccinations, it might be masking in, it's maybe doing social distancing if things get high enough."

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. Iowa school districts cannot issue mask mandates.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law preventing K-12 schools from requiring face coverings for students and employees.

The ISEA would like to see all students, staff, and teachers masked up, but the recently passed law makes that impossible.

Beranek encouraged families to talk to their school districts and encourage them to at least make mask-wearing optional, instead of having a blanket no-mask policy."

"I know the school's hands are tied, and I'm very aware of that," Dr. Cisse-Egbuonye said. "I highly encourage parents to ask their children to wear masks, and I encourage masking at home, you know, to have those conversations and to explain the importance of it."

In recent weeks, Meador said Linn County has been seeing more young kids, teens, and young adults test positive than an older population in the early days of the pandemic.

"The virus mutates as it adapts to its environment," she said. "We need to adapt with it, and we need to be ready to change along with it so that we can protect each other."

Dr. Cisse-Egbuonye said she is greatly concerned about the spread of the Delta variant, particularly looking ahead to the Fall and Winter.

If people do not take it seriously and follow CDC recommendations, she worries we could find ourselves right back in the middle of a COVID surge like last fall.

"We want to make sure that hospitals don't get inundated and end up in a situation that we were in a year ago," Dr. Cisse-Egbuonye said. "This is a collective effort for us to do the right thing for not just ourselves, but our community."

Health officials are continuing to encourage those 12 and older to get vaccinated. As of Monday, 59.5% of Black Hawk County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"When we look here at our local data, the majority of people that are having to be hospitalized that are becoming ill are unvaccinated," Meador said. "Those that have been vaccinated, they still may become ill, but more often, what we're seeing is if they do become ill, it's much less severe. The goal of the vaccination isn't to keep you out of the hospital. It is to keep you off a ventilator and prevent death. We want people to get vaccinated. It is still the best tool we have."

It is unclear when the vaccine will be approved for kids under 12, but Meador said she is hopeful regulators will clear it by the winter.