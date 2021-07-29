Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee is an Olympic champion. The 18-year-old gymnast from Minnesota edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil for gold in the women’s Olympic all-around final.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to slip by Andrade.

The Brazilian became the first gymnast from Latin America to win a medal in the all-around. Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova took bronze.

Defending Olympic champion Simone Biles watched from the stands after opting out of the competition to focus on her mental health.

