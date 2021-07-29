Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Co. over its streaming release of “Black Widow,” which she said breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. The “Black Widow” star and executive producer filed a lawsuit Thursday in the Los Angeles Superior Court that said her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. Johansson’s potential earnings were tied to the box office performance of the film, which the company released simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service Disney+ for a $30 rental. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.