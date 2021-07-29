San Antonio Spurs pick Joe Wieskamp in second round of the NBA Draft

Brooklyn, New York(KWWL)--On Thursday night, Iowa wing Joe Wieskamp saw his dream come true as he was selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 41 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wieskamp has been among the biggest risers in the 2021 draft class over the past month. The 6-foot-7 wing posted a 42-inch vertical leap. He also measured at 6-foot-7 with shoes and owned a wingspan of 6-foot-11. The third-year wing also was among the best in the agility drills and only had a 4.2 percent body fat.

This past season, Wieskamp ranked second on the team in scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg). The native of Muscatine, Iowa, ranked fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (2.35) and seventh in defensive rebounds per game (5.45). He also converted nearly 47 percent of his three-point attempts and emerged as one of the nation's deadliest shooters. Wieskamp also shot nearly 50 percent from three-point range in Big Ten play.

Wieskamp was selected ahead of his more celebrated teammate Luka Garza, the National player of the year