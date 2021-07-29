Revisions show slightly smaller GDP drop last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy contracted by a slightly smaller amount last year than previously reported and grew slightly more in 2019 and slightly less in 2018. Those are the results from the government’s annual benchmark revisions of the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services. This year, the government took the revisions all the way back to 1999 but the new GDP estimates, based on updated source data, showed only small changes or in many years, no changes at all to GDP growth. For 2020, the GDP shrank by 3.4%, slightly less than the 3.5% reported before the revisions. The slight upward revision reflected newfound strength in such areas as state and local government spending which offset downward revisions to business investment and exports.