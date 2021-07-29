Report: UK could hit 40 Celsius soon due to climate change

LONDON (AP) — A report by leading meteorologists says Britain has become wetter and warmer as a result of climate change. The annual “State of the U.K. Climate” report published Thursday said 2020 was the fifth wettest and third warmest year on record stretching back to the 19th century. The authors say the country’s 10 hottest years in more than a century all occurred since 2002. Last year’s average winter temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius, or 41.5 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than the 1981 to 2010 average. The report said summer temperatures were likely to hit 104 degrees Fahrenheit in the coming years even if the world meets its goal to limit global warming.